These Three Massive Dublin Airport Services Have Been Cancelled

One of the services lasted just five months.

Dublin Airport May

When it was announced in May of this year that WOW air would be adding this service to Dublin Airport, there was huge excitement.

But just five months on, the airline has announced that their services from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) will cease.

The interconnecting flight - which connected to Dublin via Reykjavik - originally planned to operate 200-seat flights on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

The cost of a flight from Dublin to this airport via Iceland was working out at around €125 one-way.

At the time, CVG CEO Candace McGraw said:

“Today marks the first of thousands of new international travelers coming to our community – many for the first time – and we’re ready. We’ve always known Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky to be a world-class destination – starting today, more of the world will get to experience that as well."

However, it was announced that WOW air would halt operations at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport at the end of October.

As well as this, the airline announced that their services from Cleveland and St.Louis would also be cancelled.

A spokesperson for the airline said that the routes simply didn't "achieve the profit targets that were set."

From Dublin (via Reykjavik ) WOW air still flies to these destinations American and Canadian destinations: New York, Boston, Washington DC, Toronto, Montréal, Miami, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Pittsburgh, Chicago, Detroit and Dallas

Dublin Airport Dublin Airport Destinations New Dublin Airport Destinations Dublin Airport WOW Air routes WOW Air Dublin To America
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

