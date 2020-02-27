Close

  Dublin Airport is 'following public health advice' in relation to coronavirus

Dublin Airport is 'following public health advice' in relation to coronavirus

By James Fenton

February 27, 2020 at 12:02pm

Dublin Airport has stated that it is 'following public health advice' in relation to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

A statement issued earlier today says that 'Dublin Airport follows all of the HPSC’s guidelines and have been liaising closely with them since the outbreak of the virus.'

It adds that 'the HSE has staff at Dublin Airport to assist arriving passengers who may have concerns in relation to COVID-19. HSE staff have a presence in the baggage hall in Terminal 1 and Terminal 2.'

The post also says that 'Irish health officials have said that there is no requirement for health screening/temperature checks at Irish airports at this time and note that this type of screening is not recommended by the World Health Organization.'

Furthermore, 'there are formal protocols in place in the event of a passenger presenting with acute respiratory infection on an inbound aircraft, and these will be strictly adhered to. The HPSC will continue to closely monitor the situation and will keep us informed immediately should there be any change in the guidelines.'

Dublin Airport concludes by saying 'we will keep passengers informed with the latest information. Today's statement in full can be read here.

 

