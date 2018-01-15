Dublin Airport To Replace Spar With 'High Quality Coffee Offer'

Could your favourite coffee shop be opening up instead?

Dublin airport plans to replace the Spar in the Terminal 2 arrivals area with a new operator that is more appealing to international passengers.

The DAA reportedly wants to replace the convenience store with a 'high quality coffee' offer for people coming through and waiting for people in the arrivals area of the terminal.

According to the Irish Times, the call-out for new cafe applications said: "Research and analysis of the current offering in this T2 landside area has identified that there is a gap in the zone for a high-quality coffee offering along with a strong sandwich/wrap/grab-and-go offer."

It added: "Given the mixed profile of users of the area it is essential that the offer has the capability of appealing to the international market."

The successful applicants to fill the 'high quality offer' will be able to rearrange the layout of the unit.

The DAA estimated that the 127sq/m area has the potential to generate a turnover of €2 million each year.

The change comes in line with the airport's vision that every passenger is "well fed and ready for their journey", according to the publication.

Candidates wishing to apply for the space can do so until 12 February.

The new unit is set to be opened later this year.