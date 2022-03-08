Dublin Airport to start charging motorists collecting and dropping off friends and family

No more stop, drop, and roll at the Terminal 1 set-down area...

It is a sad day indeed. We have all been there, getting a lift to the airport, quickly unloading our luggage, before our chauffeurs (or in my case, my dad) speed off to avoid getting moved along. This manoeuvre is then done in reverse when getting collected, with the added anxiety of your ride possibly arriving before you, and having to do a loop of the airport if you take too long at passport control.

Well that may all be no more. Dublin Airport has been given the green light to install the necessary infrastructure in order to charge motorists dropping people off or picking them up. Charging motorists aims to reduce the level of cars coming to the airport; a spokesperson told The Independent, "As part of our ‘sustainability’ agenda, the new system aims to reduce car journeys to and from the airport and to encourage passengers to make greater use of public transport."

There will be no changes until after the 2022 summer season. According to The Independent, "the new system will not be in place for the upcoming summer season and construction will take place in the second half of 2022."

For those with mobility issues, a free drop off zone will still remain.

Header image via Shutterstock

READ ON: 14 female-owned businesses to support this International Women's Day