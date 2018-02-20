Dublin Bus Is Making Changes To Another Ten Bus Routes
The changes are being made to avoid congestion at College Green
Dublin Bus is set to make changes to ten of its bus routes in order to avoid congestion at College Green in the city centre.
The changes in these routes are in addition to the 17 services that were moved away from the College Green area to avoid congestion last month.
The National Transport Association (NTA) have said that changes are being implemented in order to cater for the increase in the high volume of pedestrians in the area when tourist seasons kick off.
As well as this, the NTA said the changes are necessary to cater for an increase in longer Luas trams.
The latest bus changes include:
In a statement the NTA said: "Following a period of monitoring, further changes will be implemented to cater for the increase in the number of longer trams that will come on stream over the coming weeks and for the higher pedestrian volumes that will arise in College Green as we move into the tourist season - this will require more signal time to be devoted to pedestrian crossing movement."
