Dublin Bus Is Making Changes To Another Ten Bus Routes

The changes are being made to avoid congestion at College Green

Dublin Bus is set to make changes to ten of its bus routes in order to avoid congestion at College Green in the city centre.

The changes in these routes are in addition to the 17 services that were moved away from the College Green area to avoid congestion last month.

The National Transport Association (NTA) have said that changes are being implemented in order to cater for the increase in the high volume of pedestrians in the area when tourist seasons kick off.

As well as this, the NTA said the changes are necessary to cater for an increase in longer Luas trams.

The latest bus changes include:

Route 7, 7b, 7d northbound to reroute via Tara Street Burgh Quay (Morning peak only)

Route 4 northbound to reroute via Tara Street Burgh Quay (Morning peak only)

Route 145 northbound to reroute via Tara Street to Heuston

Route 84X northbound to reroute via Tara Street towards Eden Quay

Route 116 northbound to reroute via Tara Street Burgh Quay

Route 118 northbound to reroute via Tara Street towards Eden Quay

Route 120 southbound to reroute Hawkins Street Townsend Street Merrion Square (Peak only)

Route 44 southbound to reroute via Abbey Street Hawkins Street

Route 51D southbound to reroute Hawkins Street Townsend Street Merrion Square

Route 142 southbound to reroute Hawkins Street Townsend Street Merrion Square

In a statement the NTA said: "Following a period of monitoring, further changes will be implemented to cater for the increase in the number of longer trams that will come on stream over the coming weeks and for the higher pedestrian volumes that will arise in College Green as we move into the tourist season - this will require more signal time to be devoted to pedestrian crossing movement."

