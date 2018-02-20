A Crisp Festival Is Coming To Dublin & It Includes A Bottomless Crisp Brunch

The best part? It's free entry!

Festivals are a hot topic at the moment. Just this afternoon the first 30 acts for Knockanstockan Festival, which will be held in Wicklow this July, were announced.

However, Eatyard has announced that it is hosting a different kind of festival in Dublin this summer, and we have a feeling this could be the start of a brand new festival trend.

The Eatyard Crisp Festival will be held in Eatyard & Bernard Shaw from 15-17 June, and doesn't require any payment to get in.

Of course, it's only natural that we should have a crisp festival... https://t.co/lyk4GjHnDW pic.twitter.com/ZCUdQ01hn0 — EATYARD (@eatyard) February 15, 2018

The three-day festival will consist of different crisp-related activities including

Bottomless (crisp) brunch, Mix n Match crisp DIY sandwich, and even a Crisp eating competition.

Also on the agenda will be 'Tayto Vs King – A serious debate' and a Crisp Tasting Menu.

More information about the summer festival can be found here.