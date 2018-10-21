News

PIC: Dublin Bus' Amazing News For 15 Services Will Make Your Day

It's an announcement that we'd all love to hear about every single Dublin Bus route

Dublin Bus

We might have just found some news that will make ease the severe Fear that you have about Monday morning.

Dublin Bus has announced that they have revised a timetable and re-routed one of their most popular services.

Starting from today, Sunday October 21, the routes 15/a/b/d will have a revised timetables.

This means more additional departure times, more frequent services on that route and an earlier start time on that route each morning.

In a statement on their website, Dublin Bus said: "From Sunday 21 October 2018 we are pleased to announce that Route 15, Route 15a and Route 15b will be more reliable with additional departure times, more frequent services and earlier start times each morning.

"In addition, Routes 15a, 15b and 15d will be re-routed in the city centre. The routes will now go directly from College Green to Townsend Street/Pearse Street towards Ringsend Depot, saving you up to 10 minutes on your journey time."

They also released a map of the revised route and the bus stop changes on it which you can see below:

Dublin Bus Route 15

You can find more information about each individual route on the website here.

This follows on from the news that Dublin Bus would be increasing their fares.

They told customers that:

"Dublin Bus wishes to advise customers that following a determination by the National Transport Authority (NTA) revised fares will apply to some cash and Leap fares from 1 December 2018.

"The move to a simplified fare structure combined with Leap Card being over 20% cheaper than cash will make public transport easier to use and further improve the customer experience.

"A reduction of nearly 15% in Nitelink Leap fares will benefit customers who work and socialise in the city centre and will be a significant boost to the city’s night time economy."

The National Transport Authority (NTA) announced their intention to enter into a further direct award contract with Dublin Bus in 2019 for the provision of bus services in the Dublin metropolitan region from 2019 to 2024.

This new contracts will include all services currently operated by Dublin Bus, except those previously tendered in 2017.

Dublin Bus CEO, Ray Coyne, welcomed the announcement; “We will now carefully consider this proposal but we believe it reflects the success Dublin Bus has delivered and means we would continue to operate all Public Service Obligation routes in Dublin for the next five years, excluding those previously tendered in 2017”.

Have you listened to this week's episode of Before Brunch? Subscribe here

Dublin Bus Routes Dublin Bus 15 Dublin Bus 15 Route Dublin Bus Timetable Dublin Bus Timetable Information New Dublin Bus Routes Dublin Bus Changes
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

News

Read More in News
PIC: Dublin Bus' Amazing News For 15 Services Will Make Your Day
PIC: Dublin Bus' Amazing News For 15 Services Will Make Your Day
PIC: So Sue Me Is Launching A Pop Up Shop In This Popular Dublin Location
PIC: So Sue Me Is Launching A Pop Up Shop In This Popular Dublin Location
Famous Singer Describes Night With Conor McGregor In Dublin Where "Shit Got Out Of Control"
Famous Singer Describes Night With Conor McGregor In Dublin Where "Shit Got Out Of Control"
PIC: Emails Are Circulating Around DCU About A Controversial "Black Dildo"
PIC: Emails Are Circulating Around DCU About A Controversial "Black Dildo"
These Dublin Bus, DART And Luas Fares Are About To Increase
These Dublin Bus, DART And Luas Fares Are About To Increase
Norwegian Announce Huge Sale With Flights To New York For Just €99
Norwegian Announce Huge Sale With Flights To New York For Just €99
Three New Bus Routes Are Coming To Dublin This Weekend And They Are Going To Be Extremely Different
Three New Bus Routes Are Coming To Dublin This Weekend And They Are Going To Be Extremely Different
This Is How Much Young People And Married Couples Are Cheating These Days
This Is How Much Young People And Married Couples Are Cheating These Days
Housing Charity Apologises Over 'Viewing Fees' Mix-up
Housing Charity Apologises Over 'Viewing Fees' Mix-up
These Three Massive Dublin Airport Inter-Connecting Services Have Been Cancelled
These Three Massive Dublin Airport Inter-Connecting Services Have Been Cancelled
DCU Society Suspended After 'Inappropriate Behaviour' At EGM
DCU Society Suspended After 'Inappropriate Behaviour' At EGM
Lower Speed Limits Will Be Introduced On The M50 Next Year
Lower Speed Limits Will Be Introduced On The M50 Next Year
PIC: So Sue Me Is Launching A Pop Up Shop In This Popular Dublin Location
News

PIC: So Sue Me Is Launching A Pop Up Shop In This Popular Dublin Location
Famous Singer Describes Night With Conor McGregor In Dublin Where "Shit Got Out Of Control"
News

Famous Singer Describes Night With Conor McGregor In Dublin Where "Shit Got Out Of Control"
PIC: Emails Are Circulating Around DCU About A Controversial "Black Dildo"
News

PIC: Emails Are Circulating Around DCU About A Controversial "Black Dildo"
PIC: If You Want To Live In This Dublin Room For €280 You Have To Do Something Really Disgusting
Pics

PIC: If You Want To Live In This Dublin Room For €280 You Have To Do Something Really Disgusting

This Dublin Park Has Just Been Named One Of The Best In The World
Dublin

This Dublin Park Has Just Been Named One Of The Best In The World
Norwegian Announce Huge Sale With Flights To New York For Just €99
News

Norwegian Announce Huge Sale With Flights To New York For Just €99
PICS: More Crazy Krispy Kreme Scenes As Crowds Queue In The Rain For Doughnuts
Dublin

PICS: More Crazy Krispy Kreme Scenes As Crowds Queue In The Rain For Doughnuts
EXCLUSIVE: First Look At Dublin's Newest Theatre Bar Wild Duck
Food and Drink

EXCLUSIVE: First Look At Dublin's Newest Theatre Bar Wild Duck

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group