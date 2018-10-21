PIC: Dublin Bus' Amazing News For 15 Services Will Make Your Day

It's an announcement that we'd all love to hear about every single Dublin Bus route

We might have just found some news that will make ease the severe Fear that you have about Monday morning.

Dublin Bus has announced that they have revised a timetable and re-routed one of their most popular services.

Starting from today, Sunday October 21, the routes 15/a/b/d will have a revised timetables.

This means more additional departure times, more frequent services on that route and an earlier start time on that route each morning.

In a statement on their website, Dublin Bus said: "From Sunday 21 October 2018 we are pleased to announce that Route 15, Route 15a and Route 15b will be more reliable with additional departure times, more frequent services and earlier start times each morning.

"In addition, Routes 15a, 15b and 15d will be re-routed in the city centre. The routes will now go directly from College Green to Townsend Street/Pearse Street towards Ringsend Depot, saving you up to 10 minutes on your journey time."

They also released a map of the revised route and the bus stop changes on it which you can see below:

You can find more information about each individual route on the website here.

This follows on from the news that Dublin Bus would be increasing their fares.

They told customers that:

"Dublin Bus wishes to advise customers that following a determination by the National Transport Authority (NTA) revised fares will apply to some cash and Leap fares from 1 December 2018.

"The move to a simplified fare structure combined with Leap Card being over 20% cheaper than cash will make public transport easier to use and further improve the customer experience.

"A reduction of nearly 15% in Nitelink Leap fares will benefit customers who work and socialise in the city centre and will be a significant boost to the city’s night time economy."

The National Transport Authority (NTA) announced their intention to enter into a further direct award contract with Dublin Bus in 2019 for the provision of bus services in the Dublin metropolitan region from 2019 to 2024.

This new contracts will include all services currently operated by Dublin Bus, except those previously tendered in 2017.

Dublin Bus CEO, Ray Coyne, welcomed the announcement; “We will now carefully consider this proposal but we believe it reflects the success Dublin Bus has delivered and means we would continue to operate all Public Service Obligation routes in Dublin for the next five years, excluding those previously tendered in 2017”.

Have you listened to this week's episode of Before Brunch? Subscribe here