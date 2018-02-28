News

Dublin Bus Releases An Update About Its Services For Today

Worth taking note of if you're relying on buses for this evening.

Dublin Bus

Dublin Bus has said on Social Media that its last departures to and from the city centre will be at 7pm on Wednesday evening. 

In a statement on their website, they said that: 

"Due to the updated forecast for deteriorating weather conditions this evening, Dublin Bus wishes to advise customers that we will operate our services this evening until 19.00. Last departures to and from the city centre will be at 19.00. Our focus is on operating our services to get customers and employees home safely this evening. 

"Our services are primarily operating on main roads only due to poor road conditions. Customers should be aware that services may also experience delays. For more specific route information, customers should visit our website www.dublinbus.ie. We are monitoring weather and road conditions closely and will keep customers updated.

"Due to the latest forecast issued by Met Éireann for heavy snowfall overnight and blizzard conditions tomorrow, combined with existing road conditions, Dublin Bus will not be in a position to operate any services tomorrow, Thursday 1 March. We apologise for the inconvenience caused however this decision has been made in the interest of the safety of our customers and employees. .

"Customers can also get updates on our Twitter account; @dublinbusnews or call our customer service line on (01) 8734222."

You can also find the current status for all of their bus routes on the same page which is being updated regularly. 

This news comes after it was announced that Dublin Bus would not be operating on Thursday March 1st. 

READ NEXT: Luas Has Released An Update On Its Services For Tomorrow

Have you listened to the latest episode of Before Brunch yet? Subscribe here

dublin bus Dublin Snow, Dublin Weather Ireland storm emma Beast from the East
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

News

Read More in News
Dublin Bus Releases An Update About Its Services For Today
Dublin Bus Releases An Update About Its Services For Today
WATCH: People Are Skiing On Dublin Streets Right Now And It's Comedy Gold
WATCH: People Are Skiing On Dublin Streets Right Now And It's Comedy Gold
All Ryanair Flights To And From Dublin Airport Today Have Been Cancelled
All Ryanair Flights To And From Dublin Airport Today Have Been Cancelled
Dublin Restaurants Offering Discounts For Anyone Who Eats Out During The Snow Storm
Dublin Restaurants Offering Discounts For Anyone Who Eats Out During The Snow Storm
People Can't Get Over This Ice-Cream Van Spotted In Tallaght Today
People Can't Get Over This Ice-Cream Van Spotted In Tallaght Today
Here's A Full List Of Closures In Dublin Today Due To The Beast From The East
Here's A Full List Of Closures In Dublin Today Due To The Beast From The East
Stock Your Fridge – Deliveroo Might Not Be Able To Deliver Your Takeaway Tonight
Stock Your Fridge – Deliveroo Might Not Be Able To Deliver Your Takeaway Tonight
Cancelled Flights, Colleges Closed And Dublin In Disruption: What You Need To Know
Cancelled Flights, Colleges Closed And Dublin In Disruption: What You Need To Know
Luas And Dublin Bus Services Are 'Extremely Limited' This Morning
Luas And Dublin Bus Services Are 'Extremely Limited' This Morning
Bad Weather Leave Irish School Kids Trapped On Plane From Dublin Airport For Two Hours
Bad Weather Leave Irish School Kids Trapped On Plane From Dublin Airport For Two Hours
The Biggest Ever WellFest Is Taking Place This Spring — Here's The Suss
The Biggest Ever WellFest Is Taking Place This Spring — Here's The Suss
A Number Of Flights Due To Arrive In Dublin Airport Today Have Been Cancelled
A Number Of Flights Due To Arrive In Dublin Airport Today Have Been Cancelled
WATCH: A Massive "Drunken Snow Fight" Took Place Outside Coppers Last Night
Dublin

WATCH: A Massive "Drunken Snow Fight" Took Place Outside Coppers Last Night
WATCH: People Are Skiing On Dublin Streets Right Now And It's Comedy Gold
News

WATCH: People Are Skiing On Dublin Streets Right Now And It's Comedy Gold
Dublin Bus Has Cancelled All Services For Tomorrow
Dublin

Dublin Bus Has Cancelled All Services For Tomorrow
All Ryanair Flights To And From Dublin Airport Today Have Been Cancelled
News

All Ryanair Flights To And From Dublin Airport Today Have Been Cancelled

Dublin Building Opening Its Doors To Get Homeless Off Streets Ahead Of Storm Emma
News

Dublin Building Opening Its Doors To Get Homeless Off Streets Ahead Of Storm Emma
Motorists Urged To Keep Sleeping Bags And Food In Cars As Ireland Braces For Onslaught Of Snow
News

Motorists Urged To Keep Sleeping Bags And Food In Cars As Ireland Braces For Onslaught Of Snow
A Massive Northside V Southside Snowball Fight Has Been Arranged For Tomorrow
Dublin

A Massive Northside V Southside Snowball Fight Has Been Arranged For Tomorrow
A Father Ted Festival Is Coming To Dublin At The End Of March
Entertainment

A Father Ted Festival Is Coming To Dublin At The End Of March

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin