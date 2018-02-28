Dublin Bus Releases An Update About Its Services For Today

Worth taking note of if you're relying on buses for this evening.

Dublin Bus has said on Social Media that its last departures to and from the city centre will be at 7pm on Wednesday evening.

In a statement on their website, they said that:

"Due to the updated forecast for deteriorating weather conditions this evening, Dublin Bus wishes to advise customers that we will operate our services this evening until 19.00. Last departures to and from the city centre will be at 19.00. Our focus is on operating our services to get customers and employees home safely this evening.

"Our services are primarily operating on main roads only due to poor road conditions. Customers should be aware that services may also experience delays. For more specific route information, customers should visit our website www.dublinbus.ie. We are monitoring weather and road conditions closely and will keep customers updated.

"Due to the latest forecast issued by Met Éireann for heavy snowfall overnight and blizzard conditions tomorrow, combined with existing road conditions, Dublin Bus will not be in a position to operate any services tomorrow, Thursday 1 March. We apologise for the inconvenience caused however this decision has been made in the interest of the safety of our customers and employees. .

"Customers can also get updates on our Twitter account; @dublinbusnews or call our customer service line on (01) 8734222."

You can also find the current status for all of their bus routes on the same page which is being updated regularly.

#DBSvcUpdate Due to the updated forecast for deteriorating weather conditions this evening, last departures to & from the city centre will be at 19.00. & there will be no services tomorrow Thursday 1 March. pic.twitter.com/waRu3gOIvI — Dublin Bus (@dublinbusnews) February 28, 2018

This news comes after it was announced that Dublin Bus would not be operating on Thursday March 1st.

