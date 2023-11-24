Dublin charity cancel weekly soup run 'in light of the stabbings and senseless riots'

"We are extremely heartbroken."

Muslim Sisters of Eire, a volunteer organisation that provides a range of support services for homeless, women and youth, have been forced to cancel their weekly soup run due to the riots that took place in Dublin city centre on Thursday evening.

This charity, which is predominantly made up of Muslim Irish women, normally operates a weekly soup run on O'Connell Street on Friday evenings for the homeless; however, according to a statement released by Muslim Sisters of Eire this afternoon, they have had to cancel it due to safety concerns.

Their statement reads as such:

"We are extremely heartbroken and strongly condemn yesterday's brutal knife attack on children and their creche worker. Our hearts go out to the families and communities affected. In light of the stabbings and senseless riots in town, our soup run has been cancelled for the safety of our service users and our team. We urge everyone to take extreme precaution when commuting. Stay safe."

Many Dublin businesses have closed as a result of the riots, with 147 Deli based on Parnell Street saying that the staff "are afraid to be on the street."

