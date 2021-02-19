Dublin drivers being asked to watch out for frogs on the road

Dublin drivers are being asked to keep an eye out for frogs on the road as their migration season approaches.

The Dublin 18 Scenery Appreciation Facebook page posted a video this week of hundreds of frags gathered in a pond, writing:

"Amazing spectacle at local Rathmicheal Woods today, hundreds of frogs gathering in the pond. With frog numbers declining drastically over the last 30 years it’s great to see.

"We are coming close to a critical time in the year for frogs and toads as thousands will shortly start to follow traditional migration routes on their way to spawning ponds. Barnacullia operated frog patrols last year to protect them as they crossed roads."

Last year, Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council announced 'frog patrols' to help them on their migration. They explained:

"Drivers find it hard to see the frogs because they mostly migrate at night, but we are asking for your help!

"Our Biodiversity Officer along with dlr Traffic section is working with the Herpetological Society of Ireland (HSI) and its volunteers to help the frogs and toads get across the road safely. These volunteers act like a taxi service using buckets to transport the frogs and toads across the road.

"We need the public’s help with assisting the volunteers by using alternative routes to the Barnacullia areas or slowing down and stopping when the volunteers are working on the road."

They added, "

Please note that the timing of amphibian migrations is not an exact science so some nights may be very busy and will continue later into the night, and others may see no movement at all and be completed earlier."

READ NEXT: Dublin Fire Brigade have assisted in the births of two baby girls this week