PIC: Dublin Fire Brigade Share "Scary" Face Of Patient After Horrifying Firework Incident

"It is a burns mask applied to a patient after a firework exploded prematurely"

Dfb 23

Dublin Fire Brigade shared a photo on their Twitter last night that will make you think twice about messing with fireworks this year.

They can be beautiful, they can be scary but nobody ever thinks about the repercussions they might face if a firework goes off before expected.

That's what happened to this patient in Dublin.

"What a rubbish #halloween costume?! But it's the scariest mask you hope not to see this year.

"It is a burns mask applied to a patient after a firework exploded prematurely.... stay away from fireworks & stay away from unorganised bonfires. Stay safe this Halloween," Dublin Fire Brigade said.

If Gardaí see you with fireworks in your possession, they "have wide powers to investigate these offences. If the Gardaí reasonably suspect that you have fireworks for sale or supply without a licence they may:

  • Request your name and address
  • Request you to go to the Garda station to verify your name and address (if they are not satisfied your details are correct)
  • Search you without a warrant and detain you for the time required to carry out the search
  • Enter and search any vehicle, vessel or aircraft without a warrant, if they suspect that a firework may be found there
  • Seize and detain anything found in the course of the search, which is connected with fireworks
  • If the Gardaí suspect that you have committed an offence of sale or supply of fireworks without a licence, they may arrest you without a warrant."

Be careful this Halloween, folks.

