Dublin Fire Brigade issue warning following frozen lake tragedy in Solihull

Three young boys have died with one more in critical condition after a tragic accident on a frozen lake in Solihull, England.

Emergency services were called to the nature park in Solihull at around 2pm on Sunday, after the children who had been playing on top of the lake fell through the ice.

The children that fell into the lake suffered cardiac arrest and were in critical condition when they arrived at Birmingham Children's Hospital and sadly, three of the boys have since died.

Following the devastating news, Dublin Fire Brigade have issued a warning for people to stay away from frozen lakes, canals and rivers as freezing conditions are set to continue over the coming week.

In a post on Twitter, DFB wrote:

Absolutely tragic and heartbreaking news coming from Birmingham. Please stay off canals, lakes or rivers that may be iced over. It will not hold your weight. Please make your young people aware of this fact.

[file training picture] pic.twitter.com/7dxy4S76nL — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) December 12, 2022

The warning comes as we prepare ourselves for the ‘great freeze’ this week, with reports that temperatures could drop as low as minus 10 degrees.

A Status Yellow Low Temperature/Ice warning remains in place for the entire country until Friday, with widespread sharp to severe frosts and icy stretches forecast.

Met Éireann have advised that possible impacts include treacherous conditions on paths and roads and increased risks to vulnerable members of the community.

Header image via Twitter/Dublin Fire Brigade

