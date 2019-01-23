News

Dublin Is In The Top 25% In The World As The "Healthiest Cities In The World To Visit"

It's even beat the likes of LA, Amsterdam and Rome

Dublin

Great news, Dubliners.

The Capital has just been ranked in the top 25% in a brand new survey by Travel Supermarket Survey.

Dublin came 22nd place in the rankings of the 'Healthiest Cities in the World to visit'.

The survey took several factors into consideration like "a number of factors, ranging from health food shops and vegan option restaurants to green space and sunlight hours to reveal the world’s healthiest cities."

Dublin beat other cities such as LA, Amsterdam and Rome in the top 100 healthiest cities list.

We got a rating of 19.1/100 and the website said about the place that:

"Some of the biggest attractions in Dublin include the Guinness Storehouse and Dublin Castle which are in the heart of the historic city.

"If you’re looking to stay fit and healthy on your trip there are also 56 health food shops and an impressive 528 vegan option restaurants."

Paris came out on top with a rating of 61.9/100.

You can find the full list here.

Healthiest Cities Dublin Healthiest Cities List
