Dublin hotel awarded best in Ireland by Condé Nast Traveler

The city centre hotel was voted best in the country, receiving Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Award.

Part of the family owned hotel-group, the Doyle Collection, the five-star Westbury Hotel joins the list of Ireland’s top stays.

The Westbury offers a stellar stay in the centre of Dublin city, as well as luxury dining experiences.

Vincent O’Gorman, General Manager of The Westbury commented on the win: “We are incredibly proud to once again receive the honour of number one hotel in Ireland in the Condé Nast Traveler 2025 Readers’ Choice Awards.

“From the moment our guests walk through our doors, every member of our team makes it their mission to create memorable experiences for them, and this is a wonderful recognition of that commitment.

“I wish to extend our heartfelt thanks to our guests for their continued support – it is so greatly appreciated.”

The Dublin hotel wasn’t the Doyle Collection’s only recognition, with The Kensington Hotel in London ranking twelfth on the list and The Bloomsbury, also in London, falling at number 37.

The Readers Choice Award reflects what the audience of Conde Nast Traveler admires and values during there travel experience.