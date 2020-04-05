Dublin man running backyard marathon in his tiny garden for charity

Gavin Furlong from Portmarnock has committed to running a full marathon... in his back garden.

This morning got off to a flying running start for Dublin man Gavin Furlong, who set himself the target of completing a full backyard marathon.

Covering a distance of over 42km, one might wonder how he'd manage to stay within a 2km radius but he's got that well under control, deciding to contain the run to his back garden... which is only seven metres long.

Looking to challenge himself and support a good cause at the same time, Gavin is using the occasion to fundraise for Pieta House. Posting to his Facebook page, he wrote:

"Want to join me in supporting a good cause? I'm raising money for Pieta House, Preventing Suicide and Self Harm and your contribution will make an impact, whether you donate a little or a lot. Anything helps. Thank you for your support."

A charity that supports people and communities in crisis, Pieta House provides free therapy to those engaging in self-harm, with suicidal ideation or bereaved by suicide. Relying upon the generosity of public donations, the charity - like many others - is in dire need of monetary support. Especially considering the fact that the charity's annual Darkness Into Light fundraising event has been postponed until the autumn.

Gavin has been keeping people up to date on his backyard marathon progress via live stream, with his efforts having already raised over €400 for the charity so far.

A lovely gesture though we're dizzy just watching him.

READ NEXT: Mick McCarthy is no longer the Republic of Ireland manager as Stephen Kenny takes over