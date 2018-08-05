News

Dublin Mayor Will Host Civic Reception For Irish Women's Hockey Team After World Cup Final

They will face the Netherlands at 4:30 pm

Ireland Hockey

They definitely deserve it.

The Lord Mayor of Dublin will host a civic reception for Irish woman's hockey team.

The under-dogs beat Spain yesterday after a penalty shootout making the final score 3-2.

The Mayor, Niall Ring, has said he will host the reception regardless of the outcome later today.

On Twitter, he said, "We’ll be dancing on the streets of Dublin for the team! I’m thrilled to throw a civic reception for our finalists in Cityhall on Monday evening."

The final kicks off in London on RTÉ 1 at 4:30 pm

COYGIG!

Irish Woman's Hockey Hockey World Cup Civic Reception
Jennifer Cosgrove

Written By

Jennifer Cosgrove

Comments

