Dublin Mayor Will Host Civic Reception For Irish Women's Hockey Team After World Cup Final

They will face the Netherlands at 4:30 pm

They definitely deserve it.

The Lord Mayor of Dublin will host a civic reception for Irish woman's hockey team.

The under-dogs beat Spain yesterday after a penalty shootout making the final score 3-2.

The Mayor, Niall Ring, has said he will host the reception regardless of the outcome later today.

On Twitter, he said, "We’ll be dancing on the streets of Dublin for the @irewomenhockey team! I’m thrilled to throw a civic reception for our #hwc2018 finalists in Cityhall on Monday evening."

The final kicks off in London on RTÉ 1 at 4:30 pm

COYGIG!

