Plane From Dublin Airport Forced To Make Serious Emergency Landing

Passengers have been hospitalised.

Dublin Airport

A Ryanair flight which left Dublin Airport and was heading for Croatia has been forced to make an emergency landing.

The plane experienced depressurisation and landed in Frankfurt Airport after 9pm on Friday night with some passengers taken to hospital.

The loss of pressure on the plane meant that oxygen masks were released but some passengers reported earaches, headaches and nausea.

In total, around 33 people were taking to hospital but Ryanair said that only a "small number" needed medical attention.

In a statement, Ryanair said that:

“This flight from Dublin to Zadar (13 July) diverted to Frankfurt Hahn due to an inflight depressurisation. In line with standard procedure, the crew deployed oxygen masks and initiated a controlled descent. The aircraft landed normally and customers disembarked, where a small number received medical attention as a precaution.

“Customers were provided with refreshment vouchers and hotel accommodation was authorised, however there was a shortage of available accommodation. Customers will board a replacement aircraft which will depart to Zadar this morning and Ryanair sincerely apologised for any inconvenience.”

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

