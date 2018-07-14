Plane From Dublin Airport Forced To Make Serious Emergency Landing

A Ryanair flight which left Dublin Airport and was heading for Croatia has been forced to make an emergency landing.

The plane experienced depressurisation and landed in Frankfurt Airport after 9pm on Friday night with some passengers taken to hospital.

The loss of pressure on the plane meant that oxygen masks were released but some passengers reported earaches, headaches and nausea.

In total, around 33 people were taking to hospital but Ryanair said that only a "small number" needed medical attention.

Nightmare Ryanair flight FR7312 on way to Croatia. Emergency landing at Frankfurt. Overnight in military base camp beds- good old Ryanair style customer service. Cutting costs and more profit for Ryanair all at the expense of customer safety. Shame on you Michael O Leary — Paul Wiseman (@WisemanPaulk) July 14, 2018

In a statement, Ryanair said that:

“This flight from Dublin to Zadar (13 July) diverted to Frankfurt Hahn due to an inflight depressurisation. In line with standard procedure, the crew deployed oxygen masks and initiated a controlled descent. The aircraft landed normally and customers disembarked, where a small number received medical attention as a precaution.



“Customers were provided with refreshment vouchers and hotel accommodation was authorised, however there was a shortage of available accommodation. Customers will board a replacement aircraft which will depart to Zadar this morning and Ryanair sincerely apologised for any inconvenience.”

