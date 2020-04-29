Dublin Pride announce cancellation and launch of Digital Pride

Dublin Pride today released a statement regarding the cancellation of this year's festival and the launch of Digital Pride.

The parade had initially been postponed until September due to Covid-19 concerns but has now been cancelled altogether.

They said, "Although we had initially postponed the Parade until September, we feel the scale of one of the largest events in the country would place unnecessary pressure on essential frontline services and resources that will have been at full stretch for many months.

"When we chose “In This Together” as our theme for 2020, we knew it was not just a phrase, but a responsibility. A responsibility to act in the best interests of all our communities, to react to changing circumstances and to support our frontline workers."

They added, "Dublin Pride is the largest fundraising event of the year for many LGBTI+ community organisations and charities in Ireland. Even though we won’t be together on O’Connell Street we know that won’t stop us all coming together to support our community and the vital services they provide, often to our most vulnerable members."

Describing the launch of Digital Pride to replace the usual festivities on O'Connel Street and around the city centre, they said, "We’re still going to see you in June, and you’ll definitely see us, as we host the first Digital Dublin Pride Festival with a fully interactive virtual Pride Parade and a Pride Concert. Buildings will still light up for Pride, flags will be flying high across the city and our community will still be there to support each other. Pride isn’t cancelled, we’re just bringing it home."

Meanwhile, Mother, who has hosted a Pride Block Party following the parade for the last number of years, also released a statement on their Instagram.

Plans for Dublin Digital Pride are to be announced on Dublin Pride's website and social media over the coming days.

