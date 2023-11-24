Dublin Riots: March for Palestine postponed due to yesterday's 'violent events'

Protesters have been turning out in their thousands in Dublin for the past six weeks, to stand in solidarity with the people of Palestine.

Ireland-Palestine Solidarity Campaign (IPSC) have announced the deferral of this weekend's scheduled march for Palestine, in response to the violent events in Dublin city on Thursday night.

The march will instead take place next Saturday, 2nd December.

For the past six weeks, thousands of Dubliners have attended weekly protests in response to the siege on Gaza, calling for a ceasefire and for sanctions to be imposed on Israel.

IPSC have said that these protests have been "friendly, welcoming and inspired by solidarity and love", and that they've made the decision to cancel Saturday's demonstration as they "cannot guarantee that there will not be further outbreaks of far-right inspired violence in the city centre this weekend".

This weekend's scheduled march for Palestine has been rescheduled in response to the Dublin riots.

In a statement shared on Instagram, the organisation wrote:

“Like everyone, IPSC members were appalled by the horrific attack on children and an education worker yesterday afternoon. There are no words to describe horror, devastation and trauma this has caused. We send love and solidarity to the victims, their family, friends, co-workers, and to the local community of the North Inner City, where the IPSC’s national office is based - and where Saturday’s march was supposed to start from.”

The full statement is available on the IPSC Instagram page, along with advice on how to stand in solidarity with Palestine from home.

Header images via Instagram/@irelandpsc