Rotunda advises patients to 'please come in as scheduled' in aftermath of Dublin riots

The Rotunda Hospital has issued an update to its patients in the aftermath of the Dublin riots on November 23rd.

Last night, violence and looting broke out in Dublin in the wake of a knife attack that resulted in five people – including three children – needing hospital care.

Garda cars were burnt out, as well as a Dublin Bus and a Luas carriage while shops were looted as rioters caused havoc around the city for hours.

As a result of the violence, the Rotunda asked patients only to attend if absolutely necessary due to the serious safety issue.

Due to an ongoing incident in Parnell Square, patients are advised not to travel to the hospital this evening unless absolutely necessary. The hospital is fully operational at this time. — The Rotunda Hospital (@RotundaHospital) November 23, 2023

“Due to the ongoing unrest in the city centre tonight, patients are advised not to travel unless necessary,” they wrote their website.

“If you need to attend the hospital urgently, the hospital is full operational at this time. Please travel safely and listen to the news reports.”

This morning however, the Rotunda confirmed that despite diversions being in place, “traffic can reach the hospital” and that all scheduled outpatient services and procedures will be going ahead.

If you have an appointment today - please come in and attend as scheduled. Outpatient services and scheduled procedures will go ahead today. pic.twitter.com/keFDlX2njG — The Rotunda Hospital (@RotundaHospital) November 24, 2023

The Rotunda hospital has advised patients to come in as scheduled following the riots in Dublin last night.

“If you have an appointment, please come in as scheduled,” a spokesperson said.

“Outpatient servies and scheduled procedures will go ahead today.

“The City Centre is open and while there are diversions around O’Connell Street, Parnell Street and Parnell Square, traffic can reach the hospital.”

