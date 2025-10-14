Dublin to become new home of Foodhub’s global headquarters

The relocation of their HQ will create 35 new jobs.

Dublin is set to become the new home of Foodhub’s global headquarters.

The relocation of the food delivery and takeaway service’s HQ will create 35 new jobs.

Founded in 2017 in Stoke-on-Trent, Foodhub provides food ordering and delivery software, and point-of-sale hardware, to restaurants, takeaways and stadiums.

As part of the move, the company will hire for senior roles across technology, sales, and customer service, adding to their group of 1,000 employees worldwide.

With over one million users, the company has partnerships with over 30,000 restaurants and takeaways in markets across Ireland, the UK, the US, Australia and New Zealand.

Additionally, the Foodhub app processes over 65 million orders every year.

The owner and chief executive of Foodhub, Adrian Mula, said the company’s decision to locate its corporate HQ in Dublin ‘reflects our long-term commitment to Ireland as a strategic, innovative and operational hub, as well as a valuable gateway into the European market’.

Mula continued: “Being a major centre for technology and innovation and having a renowned hospitality sector makes Ireland an ideal environment for us to grow our partnerships and drive innovation in our technology.

“Establishing our headquarters in Ireland allows us access to highly sought-after tech talent, a large pool of prospective B2B customers and a tech-savvy consumer base.”

Peter Burke, Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment, said the service will allow independent food businesses to ‘operate more competitively and effectively’, naming Ireland’s ‘highly skilled workforce and connectivity to Europe’ as some of the many reasons why companies choose to locate in Ireland.

Furthermore, the chief executive of IDA Ireland, Michael Lohan, called the relocation ‘a strong endorsement of Ireland’s reputation as a hub for innovation and international business’.

He added that Ireland offers ‘a unique blend of global connectivity, deep talent pools, and a collaborative business environment, all of which make it an ideal location for ambitious companies like Foodhub’.