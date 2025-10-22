Dublin to host MICHELIN Guide Ceremony for the first time ever

The prestigious ceremony celebrates the best chefs and restaurants across the UK and Ireland.

Dublin is set to welcome the MICHELIN Guide Ceremony for the first time ever.

The MICHELIN Guide announced that the restaurant selection for Great Britain and Ireland 2026 will be announced at a ceremony at Dublin’s convention centre next February.

The prestigious ceremony celebrates the best chefs and restaurants across the UK and Ireland.

Partnered with La Rousse Foods, a 100% Irish-owned company who supply the finest ingredients to Ireland’s top chefs, hosting the ceremony in the city is even more special.

The announcement of the renowned MICHELIN Stars will be revealed at the event as well as all other distinctive categories and special awards, all celebrating outstanding industry professionals.

Gwendel Poullennec, Internation Direction of The MICHELIN Guide, commented on the news: “We are delighted to bring the MICHELIN Guide Ceremony to Dublin, a city whose energy and creativity mirror the vitality of the region’s gastronomy.

“Hosting the event here highlights Ireland’s growing place on the culinary map and the excellence of chef’s across Great Britain and Ireland.

“Dublin offers the perfect setting to celebrate the passion and talent that drive our industry forward.”

The MICHELIN Guide Great Britain and Ireland 2026 ceremony will be broadcast live via the MICHELIN Guide YouTube channel on February 9, 2026, allowing everyone to share the excitement of The MICHELIN Guide’s first ceremony in Ireland.

After the event, the new restaurant selection will be available on The MICHELIN Guide app and website.

Very exciting news!