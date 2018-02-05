News

This Project Could FINALLY Put An End To Dublin's Traffic Gridlock Forever

No more annoying commuting delays

Traffic

The Journal is reporting that co-leader of the Social Democrats and TD for Kildare North, Catherine Murphy, is pushing for a project which will see the end of Dublin's traffic gridlock.

She believes that the gridlock, which has hindered the capitals traffic over the past decade, can be solved by installing an underground Dart.

The Dart Underground, which was previously known as the Interconnector was originally suggested back in 1972 and was put forward in the Transportation in Dublin plan. 

It has been described as the "one magic bullet" to solve the city's transport issues. 

The twin-line railway tunnel would be eighty feet under the city centre and would be 7.6km in length. 

Murphy states that: "The new tunnel would connect an electrified stretch of rail track starting at Hazelhatch in north Kildare, to the existing northside Dart lines running out to Balbriggan and Howth.

"In the city centre, Heuston Station would be linked to new underground stations across Dublin, at Pearse Street, the Docklands and St Stephen’s Green.

"The existing southside Dart lines, meanwhile, would link up at Connolly Station with the commuter line that currently runs through the north west of the city out to Maynooth.

"One line would begin at Greystones and run continuously to Maynooth. The other would run from Balbriggan to Hazelhatch, but could eventually be extended further to Kildare town and Newbridge in one direction, and Drogheda in the other."

Could this "missing piece" solve the problem for good? Let us know in the comments.

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

