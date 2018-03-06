News

Dublin Water Restrictions "Could Last Weeks" As Irish Water Revises The Situation

The Chief Executive has warned that the situation is not perfect

Irish Water continues to battle supply issues following Storm Emma, with news that night time water restrictions in Dublin "could last a number of weeks".

In a statement the government body confirmed that the decision to reduce water pressure over the coming days and weeks  "was one that was not taken lightly". 

"We are leveraging the best expertise across Irish Water and the 4 Dublin Councils to move water around the network and protect supply.

"We are aware that some people were without water entirely and we will review with water engineers across the Dublin Councils today to see how we can minimise this impact."

Meanwhile  Irish Water managing director Eamon Gallen says there are still “severe concerns about the greater Dublin area” 

He said: “At the moment, despite having our plants working at peak output, storage is significantly depleted." 

He warned Dublin residents not to leave the water running in cold weather as “it affects everybody if you leave it run" and  “draws down all the water obviously straight away”. 

He added:

“I think it is something we were thought as we grew up; ‘leave a tap running and it won’t freeze. 

“Things have moved on and pipes are generally that much deeper under-ground; once they are under two feet you are generally fine.”

He said people need to “understand that this is not the thing to do.”

Speaking to RTÉ News, Chief Executive Jerry Grant warned that the situation is not perfect and that they will endeavour to ensure that people get more accurate information going forward. 

Water pressure to 1.2 million buildings across Dublin city and country will be reduced from 8pm-6am to try and deal with the shortage.

