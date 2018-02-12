We Don't Mean To Alarm You But Dublin Is Running Out Of Water

The capital could be water-less by 2025.

Although, there is tonnes of it falling from the skies each week, the capital is running out of water.

Apparently, Irish Water needs around €2 billion to make sure that Dublin has enough supply to get them past the next decade.

Otherwise - as reported in The Sunday Business Post - Dublin could run out of water by 2025.

It is being said that a 170km pipeline is needed to bring 330 million litres of water daily from the Shannon to make sure that the capital is stocked with water beyond 2025.

The authority also wants to build a new wastewater treatment plant which would meet the demand of the rising population in Dublin.

