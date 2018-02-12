News

We Don't Mean To Alarm You But Dublin Is Running Out Of Water

The capital could be water-less by 2025.

Water Tap

Although, there is tonnes of it falling from the skies each week, the capital is running out of water.

Apparently, Irish Water needs around €2 billion to make sure that Dublin has enough supply to get them past the next decade.

Otherwise - as reported in The Sunday Business Post - Dublin could run out of water by 2025.

It is being said that a 170km pipeline is needed to bring 330 million litres of water daily from the Shannon to make sure that the capital is stocked with water beyond 2025.

The authority also wants to build a new wastewater treatment plant which would meet the demand of the rising population in Dublin. 

READ NEXT: Nile Rodgers & Chic Have Just Announced A Whopper Outdoor Dublin Gig

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

News

Read More in News
We Don't Mean To Alarm You But Dublin Is Running Out Of Water
We Don't Mean To Alarm You But Dublin Is Running Out Of Water
Nile Rodgers & Chic Have Just Announced A Whopper Outdoor Dublin Gig
Nile Rodgers & Chic Have Just Announced A Whopper Outdoor Dublin Gig
Commuters Beware - The Luas Is Delayed AGAIN This Morning
Commuters Beware - The Luas Is Delayed AGAIN This Morning
A Woman Has Been Charged Over The Assault Of Her 3-Year-Old Daughter
A Woman Has Been Charged Over The Assault Of Her 3-Year-Old Daughter
Flights Cancelled From Dublin Airport After WW2 Bomb Discovery
Flights Cancelled From Dublin Airport After WW2 Bomb Discovery
Big Changes Could Be On The Way For The M50 To Reduce Traffic Congestion
Big Changes Could Be On The Way For The M50 To Reduce Traffic Congestion
The Weather Forecast For Dublin Will Make You Want To Hop Straight Back Into Bed
The Weather Forecast For Dublin Will Make You Want To Hop Straight Back Into Bed
The Script Were Seriously Sound To Fans Waiting In Line For Their Gig At 3Arena
The Script Were Seriously Sound To Fans Waiting In Line For Their Gig At 3Arena
RTE Apologise After BIG Mistake On One Of Its Programmes Last Week
RTE Apologise After BIG Mistake On One Of Its Programmes Last Week
There Has Been A Major Firearms Seizure In Northside Of Capital
There Has Been A Major Firearms Seizure In Northside Of Capital
Here Are The Cheapest Areas To Buy A House In Dublin In 2018
Here Are The Cheapest Areas To Buy A House In Dublin In 2018
A Baby Girl Has Reportedly Been Found Dead In Dublin
A Baby Girl Has Reportedly Been Found Dead In Dublin
These Dublin Restaurants Are Giving Away FREE Desserts On Valentine's Day
Lifestyle

These Dublin Restaurants Are Giving Away FREE Desserts On Valentine's Day
A Woman Has Been Charged Over The Assault Of Her 3-Year-Old Daughter
News

A Woman Has Been Charged Over The Assault Of Her 3-Year-Old Daughter
Flights Cancelled From Dublin Airport After WW2 Bomb Discovery
News

Flights Cancelled From Dublin Airport After WW2 Bomb Discovery
Big Changes Could Be On The Way For The M50 To Reduce Traffic Congestion
News

Big Changes Could Be On The Way For The M50 To Reduce Traffic Congestion

Norwegian Air Is Launching One-Day Shopping Trips From Dublin To New York
Dublin

Norwegian Air Is Launching One-Day Shopping Trips From Dublin To New York
14 Tweets Which Show How Utterly Confused Anyone Over 30 Is With The Longitude Line-Up
Music

14 Tweets Which Show How Utterly Confused Anyone Over 30 Is With The Longitude Line-Up
Anyone With This Irish Name Can Get A Free Valentine's Cocktail At The Bull And Castle Next Week
Recipes

Anyone With This Irish Name Can Get A Free Valentine's Cocktail At The Bull And Castle Next Week
A Dublin Cinema Is Showing 'The Lion King' This Weekend
Dublin

A Dublin Cinema Is Showing 'The Lion King' This Weekend

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin