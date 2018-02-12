News

Nile Rodgers & Chic Have Just Announced A Whopper Outdoor Dublin Gig

They are bringing along a few very special guests...

Nilerodgers

Chic are the latest addition to the array of unreal acts that are set to perform at Malahide Castle this summer.

Nile Rodgers and his bandmates will take to the stage in an open-air concert on 16 June. 

The line up of supporting acts for the band includes Craig David and Soul II Soul.

Kodaline, LCD Soundsystem, Liam Gallagher and Gorillaz are also among the talent playing at the Dublin venue this summer.

Tickets from €49.90 including booking fee will go on sale from Friday at 9am.

Shirley Donlon

Written By

Shirley Donlon

Get in touch: shirley@lovin.com

