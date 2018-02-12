Nile Rodgers & Chic Have Just Announced A Whopper Outdoor Dublin Gig

They are bringing along a few very special guests...

Chic are the latest addition to the array of unreal acts that are set to perform at Malahide Castle this summer.

Nile Rodgers and his bandmates will take to the stage in an open-air concert on 16 June.

The line up of supporting acts for the band includes Craig David and Soul II Soul.

#JustAnnounced

Nile Rodgers & CHIC

:: Live at Malahide Castle and Gardens

:: Saturday June 16th



Plus special guests: Craig David and Soul II Soul



Tickets on sale this Friday at 9am from @TicketmasterIre @nilerodgers @CraigDavid @Soul2SoulUK pic.twitter.com/UDGbGhIAl5 — MCD Productions (@mcd_productions) February 12, 2018

Kodaline, LCD Soundsystem, Liam Gallagher and Gorillaz are also among the talent playing at the Dublin venue this summer.

Tickets from €49.90 including booking fee will go on sale from Friday at 9am.

