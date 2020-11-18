Dublin Zoo at risk of permanent closure due to Covid-19 restrictions

As with most everything else, Dublin Zoo has been hard by Covid-19 restrictions, with staff warning that the beloved city zoo is at risk of closure without public help.

A registered charity that works in partnership with other zoos worldwide, Dublin Zoo first opened its doors on September 1, 1831. Sprawling over 28 hectors at its home in the Phoenix Park, it has been known to attract over 1 million visitors each year under normal circumstances.

However, with Covid-19 still wreaking havoc across the world, this year has been no ordinary year and like countless other businesses, the zoo is struggling to make ends meet. Warning that permanent closure is a definite possibility at this point, a 'Save Dublin Zoo' campaign has been set up with the hopes of fundraising enough money to help cover the €500,000 monthly cost that is needed to care for the animals.

Sharing a heartfelt plea on social media, staff have appealed to the public for help writing:

"As Ireland’s largest family attraction, we've been doing our best to stay positive and stay afloat during these difficult times, but now, we need your help.

"We find ourselves closed for a second time this year and we’re sad to say the future of Dublin Zoo is uncertain. Not being able to open, or to welcome our usual number of wonderful visitors is having a devastating impact on Dublin Zoo.

"We’re so grateful for the support of all of our amazing visitors and annual pass holders over the years – now is the time to take action and #SaveDublinZoo."

Closed since late October, the zoo has already worked its way through its emergency cash reserves. Outlining a number of different ways in which the public can show their support, you can help out by donating, adopting an animal or by organising your own fundraising event - with every cent raised going towards caring for some of the many animals that call Dublin Zoo home.

