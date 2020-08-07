Dublin Zoo has a new resident and that's certainly worth another visit

An endangered Siamang Gibbon baby is the newest arrival to Dublin Zoo.

A popular attraction with both locals and those further afield, Dublin Zoo is top of the list for many when it comes to planning a family-friendly day out in the capital. Home to any manner of different animals, the team has just welcomed another furry friend to the zoo - confirming the arrival of a baby Siamang Gibbon.

A tailless, black-furred ape that can grow to be twice the size of other Gibbons, the Siamang Gibbon has quite an upright posture and is easily identifiable by its special throat sac which it uses to amplify its call.

According to Ciaran McMahon, team leader at Dublin Zoo:

"We are absolutely delighted to welcome this siamang gibbon baby to Dublin Zoo. The baby is doing well and visitors to the zoo passing the Orangutan Rainforest may get a glimpse of the new arrival in the coming days."

Meanwhile, down in the south of the country, Fota Wildlife Park has also recently welcomed some new arrivals, announcing the birth of three new cheetah cubs. Born on June 10th, the adorable little cubs have just started venturing out of their cubbing den and can often be spotted playing together in the long grass.

