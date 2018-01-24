The DublinBikes Scheme Is Undergoing A MAJOR Expansion

And its set to be completed very soon!

DublinBikes, the city's bike renting scheme, is set to install an additional 15 stations across the city.

The work is due to begin on the new stations this week, and will be completed by the end of March, according to Dublin Cycling.

Most of the new stations will be based in the north inner city, with a few around the Dublin Institute of Technology Grangegorman campus.

The 15 new stations will be based in the following locations:



Grangegorman Lower No1, D7

Grangegorman Lower No2, D7

Grangegorman Lower No3, D7

Rathdown Road, D7

Charleville Road, D7

Phibsborough Road, D7

George’s Lane, D7

Western Way, D7

Avondale Road, D7

North Circular Road, Drumcondra, D1

Mountjoy Square East, D1

Killarney Street, D1

Buckingham Street Lower, D1

Merrion Square South, D2

Wilton Terrace, D2

The expansion of the Dublin Bikes network is due to get underway this week with 15 new docking stations (mostly northside) being built by the end of March.

See the full list of new stations here: https://t.co/hvsKDCK8ug pic.twitter.com/HYLyqoObwn — Dublin Cycling (@dublincycling) January 23, 2018

The Just Eat dublinbikes service allows anyone over the age of 14 to rent a bike to travel through the city, with the first half hour being completely free.

This is going to make commuting through the city a lot handier for sure!