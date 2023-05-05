Have you noticed the bricked up windows around Dublin?

Ever wondered what the story with all the bricked up windows is?

Dublin is full of fun little easter eggs and strange things to note, one of which are the bricked up windows that can be seen across the city centre. If you've ever noticed them, you may be wondering why there are so many, and we're here to tell you.

In 1799, window taxes were imposed on Irish homes, which depended on the number of windows in a house. As a result, residents began bricking up their windows, and that's thought to be where the term "daylight robbery" originated from.

You may also have noticed a cardboard cut-out of Joe Biden beside said windows, but we have no explanation for that one I'm afraid.

Advertisement

Header images via Shutterstock

READ ON:

- Temple Bar café suffers third break-in over four month period

- 8 openers and 2 closures to be aware of in Dublin this week

Advertisement

- An over 25s nightclub for young professionals is opening just off Grafton Street