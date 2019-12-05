Dublin’s Ha’penny Bridge adorned with donated coats for the homeless

The Christmas spirit of giving is in full swing.

Dublin’s Ha’penny Bridge has been adorned with coats for the homeless, thanks to the generosity of the local community.

Images of the coats have been widely shared on social media, with The Irishtown House Pub also posting a photo to their Facebook page.

Saying that a kind-hearted customer sent in the photo, they shared the image with their followers in the hopes of encouraging people to try similar projects in their local areas.

The coats are accompanied by a typed sign which reads: “If you need one then please take one. If you want to help, please hang one up. #warmforwinter”.

According to statistics on the Dublin Simon Community website, the rough sleeper count for the night of November 26th was 92 people –down from the previous year’s figure of 156.

Speaking on the matter, Senior Manager of Emergency at Dublin Simon Community, Claire McSweeney said: “The provision of bed spaces is a key factor in reducing the number of homeless people sleeping on the streets.

"It is vital that we keep the pressure on to ensure that the most vulnerable people experiencing homelessness are supported, particularly during the cold winter months.”

Over the past 18 months, the Dublin Simon Community has helped over 3,500 homeless people move into homes through intervention programmes.

People have praised the project, commenting that it is a “fantastic idea” and a “great way to show kindness”.

Anyone wishing to help can do so by donating to the Dublin Simon Community or by adding to the existing collection of coats for the homeless on the Ha'penny Bridge.

