News

Two Of Dublin's Most Popular Bars And Clubs Have Announced They're Closing

A sad day in the capital.

Closed Sign

There's nothing sadder than the news that a place you love so dearly is closing its doors for the final time.

But for fans of Leeson Streets' East Side Tavern and Taco Taco Dublin, this is sadly the case.

Taco Taco Dublin released a statement on their Instagram stories which states that:

"Sad to say that this Saturday is more than likely our last with Taco Taco Dublin at East Side Tavern.

"The bar is closing so unfortunately, we have to close with it. Not ideal of course, lots of regular customers and it was ticking along well, (plus Christmas not far away anyway).

"But onwards and upwards. If you are out and about over the next few days, would appreciate lots of you popping in for dinner.

"Would help a lot and if there's any change to the status of the bar, of course we will let you guys know.

"We will, however, have a new location for the club as soon as possible so hang on tight."

East Side Tavern, who are located on 104 Leeson Street, have not made any statement about the closing down of the bar yet.

The bar embodied all that you would expect from a classic Dublin bar and was also one of Dublin's best live music venues in the city that hosted local and international acts.

Bay Waves' show on Thursday, October 25th could very well be the last in East Side Tavern.

READ NEXT:'Winter Jazz Week' At The Sugar Club Is Back

Is it bad that we find it irritating that Meghan Markle baked banana bread on the second night of her Australian tour? Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here

Taco Taco Dublin East Side Tavern Dublin East Side Tavern Closed Dublin Taco Taco Dublin Location Bars Closed Dublin Clubs Dublin Closed tacos dublin
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

News

Read More in News
Two Of Dublin's Most Popular Bars And Clubs Have Announced They're Closing
Two Of Dublin's Most Popular Bars And Clubs Have Announced They're Closing
Dubliners Warned Not To Answer This Dublin Phone Number Because It's A Scam
Dubliners Warned Not To Answer This Dublin Phone Number Because It's A Scam
Dubliners Will Be Disappointed With Date Announcement For Switching On Christmas Lights
Dubliners Will Be Disappointed With Date Announcement For Switching On Christmas Lights
PIC: Dublin 'Adult Store' Is In Trouble Following "Inappropriate" Advert In Window
PIC: Dublin 'Adult Store' Is In Trouble Following "Inappropriate" Advert In Window
This Section Of The DART Line Will Be Completely Suspended Over The Weekend
This Section Of The DART Line Will Be Completely Suspended Over The Weekend
Is This How Often We Should Actually Be Showering?
Is This How Often We Should Actually Be Showering?
Here Are All The Road Closures You Need To Know About Ahead Of The Dublin Marathon This Weekend
Here Are All The Road Closures You Need To Know About Ahead Of The Dublin Marathon This Weekend
WOW Air Has Announced A New Route From Dublin To One Of Canada's Prettiest Cities
WOW Air Has Announced A New Route From Dublin To One Of Canada's Prettiest Cities
One Of Dublin's Oldest And Most Loved Restaurants Will Close Its Doors For Good Next Month
One Of Dublin's Oldest And Most Loved Restaurants Will Close Its Doors For Good Next Month
The Average Dubliner Spends 55% Of Their Wages On Rent
The Average Dubliner Spends 55% Of Their Wages On Rent
PIC: Dublin Bus' Amazing News For 15 Services Will Make Your Day
PIC: Dublin Bus' Amazing News For 15 Services Will Make Your Day
PIC: So Sue Me Is Launching A Pop Up Shop In This Popular Dublin Location
PIC: So Sue Me Is Launching A Pop Up Shop In This Popular Dublin Location
'Winter Jazz Week' At The Sugar Club Is Back
What's On

'Winter Jazz Week' At The Sugar Club Is Back
One of Our Favourite Dublin Restaurants Is Hosting a *DEAD*ly Party This Bank Holiday Weekend
What's On

One of Our Favourite Dublin Restaurants Is Hosting a *DEAD*ly Party This Bank Holiday Weekend
Dubliners Warned Not To Answer This Dublin Phone Number Because It's A Scam
News

Dubliners Warned Not To Answer This Dublin Phone Number Because It's A Scam
This House Of Horror In The City Centre Will Probably Give You Nightmares
What's On

This House Of Horror In The City Centre Will Probably Give You Nightmares

This Dublin Park Has Just Been Named One Of The Best In The World
Dublin

This Dublin Park Has Just Been Named One Of The Best In The World
Norwegian Announce Huge Sale With Flights To New York For Just €99
News

Norwegian Announce Huge Sale With Flights To New York For Just €99
Fleetwood Mac Have Announced A Dublin Gig In 2019
What's On

Fleetwood Mac Have Announced A Dublin Gig In 2019
EXCLUSIVE: First Look At Dublin's Newest Theatre Bar Wild Duck
Food and Drink

EXCLUSIVE: First Look At Dublin's Newest Theatre Bar Wild Duck

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group