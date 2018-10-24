Two Of Dublin's Most Popular Bars And Clubs Have Announced They're Closing

There's nothing sadder than the news that a place you love so dearly is closing its doors for the final time.

But for fans of Leeson Streets' East Side Tavern and Taco Taco Dublin, this is sadly the case.

Taco Taco Dublin released a statement on their Instagram stories which states that:

"Sad to say that this Saturday is more than likely our last with Taco Taco Dublin at East Side Tavern.

"The bar is closing so unfortunately, we have to close with it. Not ideal of course, lots of regular customers and it was ticking along well, (plus Christmas not far away anyway).

"But onwards and upwards. If you are out and about over the next few days, would appreciate lots of you popping in for dinner.

"Would help a lot and if there's any change to the status of the bar, of course we will let you guys know.

"We will, however, have a new location for the club as soon as possible so hang on tight."

East Side Tavern, who are located on 104 Leeson Street, have not made any statement about the closing down of the bar yet.

The bar embodied all that you would expect from a classic Dublin bar and was also one of Dublin's best live music venues in the city that hosted local and international acts.

Bay Waves' show on Thursday, October 25th could very well be the last in East Side Tavern.

READ NEXT:'Winter Jazz Week' At The Sugar Club Is Back

Is it bad that we find it irritating that Meghan Markle baked banana bread on the second night of her Australian tour? Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here