'Winter Jazz Week' At The Sugar Club Is Back

If you fancy yourself a jazz fan and you haven't heard of The Sugar Club's unreal jazz nights, then I can only assume you've been living under a very big rock.

That, or you're spoofin' about loving jazz...we've all done it.

And if you are a true fan, then you're gonna be super jazzed (sorry, not sorry) to know that their Winter Jazz week is kicking off this Friday.

The acts lined up this year include Sister Nancy with Brigadier Jerry and Legal Shot as well as Vieux Farka Toure, otherwise known as the "Hendrix of the Sahara."

The Sugar Club is known for putting together some of the best nights on the Dublin music scene.

Check out the full lineup below.

Vieux Farka Toure - 26th of October @ 7 pm.

Buy tickets here.

People Under the Stairs - 26th of October @ 11pm

Buy tickets here.

Brixiga 70 - 28th of October @ 6pm

Buy tickets here.

Sister Nancy w/ Brigadier and Legal Shot

Buy tickets here.

