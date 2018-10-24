News

Dubliners Warned Not To Answer This Dublin Phone Number Because It's A Scam

It looks normal but it could cost you thousands of euro if you answer

Around 90% of the time, if you see a number that you don't know, you'll just ignore it and let it ring all the way through to voicemail.

However, when the location under the number says 'Dublin' underneath the number which begins with '01', you're more likely to hit the green button to answer.

But, answering this number could see you lose thousands of euro as it's a scam.

It claims to be from the Revenue, offering tax refunds to members of the Dublin public.

The way the scam works is, the people receive a missed call from a 01 number followed by a voicemail which ask them to ring them back immediately.

One you call the number back, you are asked for card details so that a "tax return" can be made.

Phonenumbers.ie has confirmed that they have received 30 comments about the number in 24 hours.

The number in question is: 014434989

Most of the people leaving complaints have said that the number is leaving "unsafe/nuisance" calls.

These were some of the comments:

"As others have said. Robotic voice claiming legal action bla bla. Block it."

"Complete SCAM. Don't waste your time calling back. Just block the number."

"A Dublin number - leaving a voicemail stating legal 'action is being brought against you'. When returning the call it redirects you to an international call centre."

"Computer Generated Voice Message (Its Very Bad Really :) Claiming to be from Revenue saying I was in Mega Trouble.. I Called it back for the Craic and some foreign Guy answered then mumbled something and hung up.. S C A M"

"Missed a call from this number, called back to hear message from Tax & Customs saying criminal charges against me would commence, asking me to call back"

Don't answer peeps.

