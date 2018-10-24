This House Of Horror In The City Centre Will Probably Give You Nightmares

If you haven't done anything yet for Halloween, then you have to check out this House of Horror in the city centre.

The Ambassador Theatre in Dublin has been transformed into a terrifying walk-through experience aimed at adults.

Using high-end special effects, hydraulics, pneumatics, audio-visuals along with real living monsters and the occasional human, the Bloodlust team will have you screaming all the way through.

Bloodlust opens daily at Dublin’s Ambassador Theatre. Monday to Thursday from 6pm-11pm and Friday to Sunday from 4pm and 11pm with last entry at 10.45pm.

Tickets are available from Ticketmaster outlets nationwide and from the Ambassador Theatre Box Office, priced €21 Monday to Thursday and €23 on Friday to Sunday.

Do you think you can handle it?

