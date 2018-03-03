News

Eight Men Are Set To Appear In Court Today Following Last Night's Lootings

They have been charged with offences including including theft, burglary and trespassing

Lidl 2

Eight men are set to appear at the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning following attacks on two supermarkets in Tallaght last night. 

The men, ranging in age from 24 to 47, have been charged with various offences including theft, burglary and trespassing. 

Another man in his 30s has been arrested for handling stolen property and is being held under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Yesterday evening more than 50 Gardai were called to deal with the looting of a Lidl store on Fortunestown Lane. 

A JCB was used to break into the supermarket, stealing the safe and causing severe damage to the building. 

A Garda unit en route to the scene also came across a raid using a con saw on a Centra store in Jobstown. 

No staff were injured in the incidents. 

Kayla Walsh

Written By

Kayla Walsh

Kayla is a multimedia journalist from Mayo who likes fashion, food, film and feminism. E-mail: kayla@lovin.com.

