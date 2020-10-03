Eight people injured after collision between bus and car in Ballsbridge

Eight people have been taken to hospital after a collision between a bus and a car in Dublin late last night.

The incident took place at around 10.40pm at the junction of Northumberland Road and Haddington Road in Ballsbridge. Gardaí, Dublin Fire Brigade and ambulance personnel attended the scene and a total of eight people were taken to St Vincent's University Hospital.

It is being reported that two male passengers who were traveling on the Dublin Bus are in a serious condition. The car involved in the collision had come to the attention of Gardaí prior to the incident.

Traffic diversions are expected to remain in place at the junction for most of Saturday. Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and have asked anyone who may have dashcam footage of the incident to come forward.