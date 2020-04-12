Close

Emotional moment Toners owner receives poignant send-off from Baggot Street pub

By Darragh Murphy

April 12, 2020 at 12:47pm

For the final time, the owner of Toners, Frank Quinn, paid a visit to the popular Baggot Street pub.

Frank Quinn passed away earlier this week following an illness and before the journey to Tyrone for his funeral, a brief stop was made at the pub.

Frank received an emotional send-off from staff and a few regulars, while The Mountain of Pomeroy was played on the uilleann pipes by John Mullin.

Due to current restrictions regarding public gatherings, Frank will be laid to rest at a private funeral for his immediate family in his hometown of Pomeroy.

His brother Michael broke the sad news of Frank's passing on social media on Friday morning.

Michael wrote: "I am deeply saddened to inform you that my brother, Frank, passed away this afternoon. We are all heartbroken at his sudden passing. As many of you know Frank was ill for a number of months.

"We are relieved that his passing was peaceful. Due to the current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral will take place for his immediate family in his hometown of Pomeroy.

"I would like to thank you for your concern and prayers over the past few weeks."

