  • Everybody is saying the same thing about RTE's Home School Hub

By Darragh Murphy

March 30, 2020 at 12:51pm

RTE are staying true to their public service broadcasting promises and the debut of the Home School Hub went down a treat among viewers.

RTE recently revealed plans to broadcast school lessons in the hope of keeping children's minds engaged while stuck at home amid the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

On Monday, RTE debuted their Home School Hub with a number of teachers whose segments were aimed at students in different classes.

Monday morning's show kicked off with Múinteoir Ray, who taught first and second class students how to draw a map.

Múinteoir John looked after a segment aimed at pupils in third and fourth class with a lesson on the difference between 2D and 3D shapes, as well as the definition of symmetry.

Múinteoir Cliona then spoke in Irish for her language lesson, which was aimed at students in fifth and sixth class.

It was a very productive hour of television for youngsters, with activity sheets available here for those who want to put what they learned to the test.

The response to the first day of TV school was almost universally positive, with RTE praised for the admirable initiative.

