Everybody is saying the same thing about RTE's Home School Hub

RTE are staying true to their public service broadcasting promises and the debut of the Home School Hub went down a treat among viewers.

RTE recently revealed plans to broadcast school lessons in the hope of keeping children's minds engaged while stuck at home amid the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

On Monday, RTE debuted their Home School Hub with a number of teachers whose segments were aimed at students in different classes.

Monday morning's show kicked off with Múinteoir Ray, who taught first and second class students how to draw a map.

Múinteoir John looked after a segment aimed at pupils in third and fourth class with a lesson on the difference between 2D and 3D shapes, as well as the definition of symmetry.

Múinteoir Cliona then spoke in Irish for her language lesson, which was aimed at students in fifth and sixth class.

It was a very productive hour of television for youngsters, with activity sheets available here for those who want to put what they learned to the test.

The response to the first day of TV school was almost universally positive, with RTE praised for the admirable initiative.

Bringing every parent an hour break from the madness every day! Folded hands Makes the licence fee SO worth it! Thanks to all the wonderful muinteoiri entertaining and teaching my children this morning!Super [email protected] #RTEHomeSchool — GrainneNugent (@mrssparklyteach) March 30, 2020

I was very impressed with @rte #RTEHomeSchool today. Interactive, clear, intuitive and enjoyable. Absolutely loved that hair dryer experiment! Great job everyone involved #edshareie 👏🏼👏🏼 — Christopher O’Flynn (@MuinteoirChris) March 30, 2020

Watched a bit of #RTEHomeSchool. Fairplay. I think it should be kept going after all this ends. Interactive with the schools. — Col Patterson (@ColPmusic) March 30, 2020

A wonderful initiative by RTE. My 3 primary school children were glued to the tv. #RTEHomeSchool https://t.co/OHt3hGxt7n — Aisling (@CardenasTreacy) March 30, 2020

Fair play to everybody who put together #RTEHomeSchool that 🐿 song especially. Well done to all animators, artists, graphic designers and sound folks. — Ian Fleming (@IanFleming1) March 30, 2020

Well done #RTEHomeSchool, genuinely impressed. I was a bit skeptical about a 1 hour show being accessible to such a wide age range but my JI and SI kids easily understood lessons above their grade and loved na Muinteoirí 👏👏 definitely into our daily routine! — Emily Monroe (@emilystillalive) March 30, 2020

My two are really enjoying #RTEHomeSchool on RTÉ2 today. They have learned about referendums and the Constitution, maps and how planes fly! Well done to everyone involved in getting this up and running. Must have been a huge effort. 👏👏👏 #covid19ireland #StayHome — Cllr Carly Bailey (@CarlyEBailey_) March 30, 2020

Congratulations to @rte for putting #RTEHomeSchool together.



The parents of Ireland thank you. pic.twitter.com/Di6TRmh8Rs — Mark Smyth (@psychpolis) March 30, 2020

#RTEHomeSchool You Legends!!! 2 happy kids and Mom and Dad able to get some work done! Public Service Broadcasting at it's best..... #COVID19 — Eimear Pedersen (Downey) (@DowneyPedersen) March 30, 2020

Uniting a nation of kids this morning. Thank you @rte #RTEHomeSchool — Clo Monaghan (@CloM75) March 30, 2020