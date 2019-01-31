News

"Stop And Think" - Family Of Jacqueline Griffin Urge People Not To Share Images Of Road Accidents

The actions have been widely condemned

The family of a woman who lost her life on the M50 last week have issued a statement asking people to "stop and think" before sharing images of road accidents on platforms such as Whatsapp.

The plea was released through family friend Senator Lynn Ruane, who shared the statement on Twitter.

It begins "This week my family and I have had to try and digest the sad news of the untimely passing of our Jacqueline. This has been difficult enough without what has come to our attention,"

It then goes on to say "The immediate aftermath of Jacqueline's horrific accident was deliberately filmed and photographed. The video and photographs were then shared over a number of social media platforms."

The statement adds:

"I am confident that the majority of society would have the good sense to know that this is completely immoral and should be reported, deleted and not shared.

"It is my hope that this message is shared far and wide among today's on and offline influencers.

"When or if you receive these images I urge you to stop and think. Do not share. Delete and report.

"Jacqueline was a daughter, auntie, sister, partner and beautiful person.

"We now ask for privacy and ask that the media do not arrive at Jackie's funeral so that we can have that privacy. Thank you, Griffin family."


The sharing of images and videos was widely condemned in the aftermath of the fatal collision last week.

