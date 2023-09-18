Filming for Bad Sisters Season 2 to take place in Donabate this week

Season 2 can't drop soon enough.

Donabate beach carpark is set to close two days this week, Wednesday 20th and Thursday 21st, but for a very good reason. Our favourite bad sisters are back filming for season two of the award-winning show, and the beach carpark is being used for location purposes by the production company ahead of the upcoming season.

Fingal County Council announced the news on their Facebook page last week, with the first day of filming there being Friday 15th (I'd say they got absolutely soaked).

"Beach Carpark Donabate closed Friday 15th, Wednesday 20th and Thursday 21st September. Due to filming of Season 2 of Bad Sisters in the Donabate Area the beach car park at Donabate is currently being used for location purposes by the production company. As a result the car park will be closed for public use on Friday 15th, Wednesday 20th and Thursday 21st September. We regret any inconvenience caused."

According to Fingal County Council, filming has already taken place in Rush and Howth, and when the second series finally airs, will showcase the absolute beauty of Fingal and the North Dublin coastline.

Season one of Bad Sisters had Irish and international viewers signing up for Apple TV just to watch this iconic show, with incredible performances from Sharon Horgan, Eve Hewson, Sarah Greene, Brian Gleeson, and more.

