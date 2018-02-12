Five People Left Injured In Serious Collision At Dolphin's Barn

Five people were left injured after a collision in Dolphin's Barn this weekend.

Shocking photos shared on Twitter by Dublin Fire Brigade show a vehicle which appears to have collided with railings protecting roadworks.

Dublin Fire Brigade warned drivers to be cautious of roadworks in a tweet which read:

'We all dislike road works and complain about the restrictions surrounding them. But they are there for good reason. 5 people received minor injuries last night at this RTC. Dolphins Barn, Tallaght and @TallaghtAmbo attended.'

