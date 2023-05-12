Former Thomas Street bank has been transformed into an art exhibition

FLUX looks to find creative solutions for vacant and under-utilised buildings in Dublin.

Formerly used by Bank of Ireland, The Bank is now available for exhibition use with a program of events and bookings confirmed for the remainder of the year. The exhibition marks a new era for Block T as they rebrand to FLUX and runs from Friday May 12 to Friday May 19.

A new cultural space for artists and creatives

The exhibition will feature artworks by 35 FLUX members, showcasing a diverse range of creative work including fine art painting and photography to theatre production and video production, glass art and sustainable fashion.

A range of creative businesses will also be on display, such as Izzy Wheels. Founded by sisters Ailbhe and Izzy Keane, Izzy Wheels designs a wide range of removable wheelchair covers. Inspired by Izzy, who was born with Spina Bifida and uses a wheelchair, Ailbhe's passion for design has led to Izzy Wheels to be widely recognised.

FLUX also looks to find creative solutions for vacant and under-utilised buildings in Dublin, advocating for 'Meanwhile Use' for short-term cultural events.

Managing Director at FLUX, Chris Cullen says this of the new exhibition space:

“We are delighted to have the opportunity to showcase the variety of creative works that our talented members have produced. The idea for FLUX emerged out of conversations happening across the city around vacancy and what we could do from a cultural perspective. The concept is a nod to the adaptability and resilience of the city's cultural community, the various changes and crises we've navigated and where we go from here. If we can open up these vacant spaces and reimagine them as places of creative interaction, then we can create a platform that allows that grassroots magic to happen.”

If you're bopping around Thomas Street over the next week, make sure to check out the current exhibition while it's still there.

And if you can't make that, they're set to hold a Sustainability in Fashion Event and Exhibition, running from Sunday, May 28 to Saturday, June 3.

Header image via Murray Group

