Fred Again announces pop up show in Dublin

The artist confirmed details of the surprise show.

Fred Again is set to play a pop up show in Dublin next week.

Talks of a surprise show have been flying around after Fred Again posters popped up around the city, and now he has confirmed details of the gig.

He will play RDS Simmonscourt on Saturday, November 1, alongside Irish DJ’s Caolan Ryan, EMA and members of Fontaines D.C. Carlos O’Connell, Tom Coll, and Conor Curley, whose DJ alias is better know as FDC DJ’s.

This comes as part of Fred Again’s 10 cities in 10 weeks tour to promote his new project, USB002, during which he has been playing pop up shows across the globe, including Madrid and Glasgow.

An official announcement for the pop up gig came via the artists Instagram story, which he posted to his 3.6 million Instagram followers captioned: “Our last show in Europe was always gonna be Dublin.”

He added: “Doors at 4.30, it’s gonna be an all dayerrrr.”

You can now sign up for tickets via Cobrand, but be quick as sign up closes at 5pm today, Monday October 27.

Sign up does not guarantee tickets, but it’s the only way to be in the mix as you will receive a unique code to enter the sale, which takes place tomorrow, Tuesday, October 28, at 10am.

All information regarding the sale of tickets will be sent to you after sign up.

May the odds be ever in your favour…