Search icon

News

27th Oct 2025

Fred Again announces pop up show in Dublin

Ava Keady

The artist confirmed details of the surprise show.

Fred Again is set to play a pop up show in Dublin next week.

Talks of a surprise show have been flying around after Fred Again posters popped up around the city, and now he has confirmed details of the gig.

He will play RDS Simmonscourt on Saturday, November 1, alongside Irish DJ’s Caolan Ryan, EMA and members of Fontaines D.C. Carlos O’Connell, Tom Coll, and Conor Curley, whose DJ alias is better know as FDC DJ’s.

This comes as part of Fred Again’s 10 cities in 10 weeks tour to promote his new project, USB002, during which he has been playing pop up shows across the globe, including Madrid and Glasgow.

An official announcement for the pop up gig came via the artists Instagram story, which he posted to his 3.6 million Instagram followers captioned: “Our last show in Europe was always gonna be Dublin.”

He added: “Doors at 4.30, it’s gonna be an all dayerrrr.”

You can now sign up for tickets via Cobrand, but be quick as sign up closes at 5pm today, Monday October 27.

Sign up does not guarantee tickets, but it’s the only way to be in the mix as you will receive a unique code to enter the sale, which takes place tomorrow, Tuesday, October 28, at 10am.

All information regarding the sale of tickets will be sent to you after sign up.

May the odds be ever in your favour…

Topics:

music

RELATED ARTICLES

Fred Again rumoured to be playing a pop up show in Dublin

Halloween

Fred Again rumoured to be playing a pop up show in Dublin

By Ava Keady

Luke Combs announces huge Irish date on his 2026 tour – how to get tickets

music

Luke Combs announces huge Irish date on his 2026 tour – how to get tickets

By Ryan Jarrett

Kodaline announce shock split after over 20 years together

Entertainment

Kodaline announce shock split after over 20 years together

By Ava Keady

MORE FROM Lovin Dublin

19-year-old Ava Crean wins women’s national title at Dublin Marathon

Dublin

19-year-old Ava Crean wins women’s national title at Dublin Marathon

By Ava Keady

Over 22,000 people take part in Dublin Marathon

Dublin

Over 22,000 people take part in Dublin Marathon

By Ava Keady

Three Dublin hotels make Michelin Key list for 2025

Hotel

Three Dublin hotels make Michelin Key list for 2025

By Ava Keady

Dublin to host MICHELIN Guide Ceremony for the first time ever

food

Dublin to host MICHELIN Guide Ceremony for the first time ever

By Ava Keady

Derelict Dublin buildings to become housing for key workers

housing

Derelict Dublin buildings to become housing for key workers

By Ava Keady

Plans submitted for 130-bed hotel in Dublin City Centre

Dublin

Plans submitted for 130-bed hotel in Dublin City Centre

By Ava Keady

19-year-old Ava Crean wins women’s national title at Dublin Marathon

Dublin

19-year-old Ava Crean wins women’s national title at Dublin Marathon

By Ava Keady

Over 22,000 people take part in Dublin Marathon

Dublin

Over 22,000 people take part in Dublin Marathon

By Ava Keady

15 scary and most haunted places in Dublin that you’ll want to visit this Halloween

dublin halloween

15 scary and most haunted places in Dublin that you’ll want to visit this Halloween

By Ava Keady

Three Dublin hotels make Michelin Key list for 2025

Hotel

Three Dublin hotels make Michelin Key list for 2025

By Ava Keady

Tell us your favourite Irish weather phrase and you could win a €250 Regatta gift card

Tell us your favourite Irish weather phrase and you could win a €250 Regatta gift card

By Sarah McKenna

Prepare for the busy season with FREE Square webinar

Prepare for the busy season with FREE Square webinar

By Aoibhinn Clancy

MORE FROM Lovin Dublin

Dublin to host MICHELIN Guide Ceremony for the first time ever

food

Dublin to host MICHELIN Guide Ceremony for the first time ever

By Ava Keady

Time for some deadly dancing at Liffey Valley Shopping Centre’s FREE Halloween event 

Time for some deadly dancing at Liffey Valley Shopping Centre’s FREE Halloween event 

By Aoibhinn Clancy

Derelict Dublin buildings to become housing for key workers

housing

Derelict Dublin buildings to become housing for key workers

By Ava Keady

Plans submitted for 130-bed hotel in Dublin City Centre

Dublin

Plans submitted for 130-bed hotel in Dublin City Centre

By Ava Keady

‘Half of the internet’ just stopped working after major outage

Amazon

‘Half of the internet’ just stopped working after major outage

By LovinReporter

Launch event for season two of Molly Mae’s docu-series set for city centre

docuseries

Launch event for season two of Molly Mae’s docu-series set for city centre

By Ava Keady

Load more stories