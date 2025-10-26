Search icon

26th Oct 2025

Fred Again rumoured to be playing a pop up show in Dublin

Ava Keady

Talks of a surprise show have been flying around after Fred Again posters popped up around the city.

Fred Again is rumoured to be playing a pop up show in Dublin.

Talks of a surprise show have been flying around after Fred Again posters popped up around the city.

The artist is currently on a 10 cities in 10 weeks tour to promote his new project, USB002, and has been playing pop up shows across the globe, including Madrid and Glasgow.

An official announcement for the pop up gig is expected this evening after Fred Again posted photo of the Dublin posters to his 3.6 million Instagram followers captioned: “Announcing week 5 later!”.

Irish fans were sent into a frenzy over the teasing of the show.

Halloween night rumoured to be when the event will take place with many saying he will join Irish electronic music star Krystal Klear at his an intimate gig at Mexican restaurant Parrilla in Ranelagh.

The spooky event promises guests to dine in style and dance in disguise with tickets set at €65, which includes entry, a drink on arrival and light bites from 8.30pm until late.

Keep your eyes peeled for more info…

Topics:

Halloween,music

