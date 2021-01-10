Close

Further fines being issued by Gardaí to drivers visiting Wicklow Mountains outside their 5km limit

By Sarah Finnan

January 10, 2021 at 9:04am

Gardaí are urging people to stay within their 5km limit when exercising with motorists being advised that cars are being towed and further fines are being issued to drivers visiting the Wicklow Mountains from outside the area.

Already warning that Gardaí will be actively patrolling the Wicklow uplands to "support compliance with the restrictions", it comes after 17 other fixed charge notices were issued to motorists on Friday last.

Posting a lengthy message to Facebook, Garda Síochána Wicklow urged people to "please stay out of the uplands" writing that "notwithstanding the pandemic, the weather conditions in these locations have resulted in dangerous driving conditions".

Confirming that Gardaí are continuing to conduct high-visibility checkpoints in the area surrounding the Wicklow Mountains and throughout the entire country as part of Operation Fanacht, people are being asked to stay at home and only make essential journeys.

Header image via Twitter/Garda Traffic

