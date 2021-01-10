Further fines being issued by Gardaí to drivers visiting Wicklow Mountains outside their 5km limit

Gardaí are urging people to stay within their 5km limit when exercising with motorists being advised that cars are being towed and further fines are being issued to drivers visiting the Wicklow Mountains from outside the area.

Already warning that Gardaí will be actively patrolling the Wicklow uplands to "support compliance with the restrictions", it comes after 17 other fixed charge notices were issued to motorists on Friday last.

Posting a lengthy message to Facebook, Garda Síochána Wicklow urged people to "please stay out of the uplands" writing that "notwithstanding the pandemic, the weather conditions in these locations have resulted in dangerous driving conditions".

Cars being towed and drivers outside their 5k being fined here in #Wicklow today. pic.twitter.com/va5yYwWzvc — Suzanne Campbell (@campbellsuz) January 9, 2021

Confirming that Gardaí are continuing to conduct high-visibility checkpoints in the area surrounding the Wicklow Mountains and throughout the entire country as part of Operation Fanacht, people are being asked to stay at home and only make essential journeys.

