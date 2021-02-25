Gardaí called to UCD campus on six occasions during Level 5 restrictions

Gardaí have been called to the UCD campus on six occasions during lockdown due to people flouting Covid-19 regulations by meeting in groups and playing sports.

The Irish Independent states that when a group is discovered by security staff, they are approached and reminded of public health guidance, to which most people have complied. However, on 21 occasions since the beginning of Level 5 restrictions, individuals have initially refused to comply, leading to the campus duty manager being informed. On six occasions, this has led to the Gardaí being called for assistance.

Two Covid-19 outbreaks have been reported on college campuses in Ireland since last week and a spokesperson for UCD said that "during the school mid-term last week, and better weather conditions, we have increased the presence of security throughout the campus.”

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Level 5 restrictions will remain in place until April 5 at the earliest.

