Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Gardaí called to UCD campus on six occasions during Level 5 restrictions

By James Fenton

February 25, 2021 at 4:26pm

Share:

Gardaí have been called to the UCD campus on six occasions during lockdown due to people flouting Covid-19 regulations by meeting in groups and playing sports.

The Irish Independent states that when a group is discovered by security staff, they are approached and reminded of public health guidance, to which most people have complied. However, on 21 occasions since the beginning of Level 5 restrictions, individuals have initially refused to comply, leading to the campus duty manager being informed.  On six occasions, this has led to the Gardaí being called for assistance.

Two Covid-19 outbreaks have been reported on college campuses in Ireland since last week and a spokesperson for UCD said that "during the school mid-term last week, and better weather conditions, we have increased the presence of security throughout the campus.”

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Level 5 restrictions will remain in place until April 5 at the earliest.

READ NEXT: Dublin 8 pub to reopen for takeaway pints today as Gardaí confirm it's 'not an offence'

Share:

Latest articles

Saburritos to open several new outlets in Dublin and across Ireland

Dublin 8 pub to reopen for takeaway pints today as Gardaí confirm it's 'not an offence'

Lovin Games Weekly - A chance to create a character for one of 2021's biggest games

Brother Hubbard to donate all proceeds from this week's meal kits to youth mental health charity

You may also love

Dublin 8 pub to reopen for takeaway pints today as Gardaí confirm it's 'not an offence'

Dublin salon owner arrested after opening for second consecutive day

Dublin drivers being asked to watch out for frogs on the road

Taoiseach gives update on the possibility of summer staycations this year

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.