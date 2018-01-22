Grafton Street Nightclub Lillie's Bordello Made An Absolute Rake Of Money Last Year

Well, well, well. Looks like 2017 was an absolutely booming year for Dublin's pubs and clubs as Dublin Live report that the popular VIP haunt and late night party spot Lillie's Bordello on Grafton Street raked in some impressive profits last year.

Accounts for the club show that Lillie's Bordello made a €2.8 million profit last year, following on from a loss of €206,283 in the year before.

Separate accounts for the firm behind Lillie's Bordello and the adjoining Porterhouse Central bar show that the Porterhouse Pub on Parliament Street had profits of €1.3 million in 2017.

Looks like nightlife is on the up in town, so.

