  • Grogans is closing until March 29 following government's advice

Grogans is closing until March 29 following government's advice

By Alan Fisher

March 14, 2020 at 2:53pm

Grogans Castle Lounge is closing until March 29 following advice from the government.

They tweeted earlier today to explain the news.

Following advice from the government in relation to public gatherings 'we will be closing from 12.30am (14th March 2020) until 29th March'.

"Unfortunately due to the small size of our pub, it is impossible to ensure our customers and staff keep the recommended social distancing.'

Have a look at the full statement here:

