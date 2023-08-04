Have you noticed the Pepper Canister Church on Mount Street?

Just needs an accompanying salt canister church to go with it now.

Iconically located on Mount Street Upper, St Stephen's Church, fondly known as the Pepper Canister church due to its shape, was the last of a series of Georgian churches built in the 1800s by the Church of Ireland. As the city suburbs expanded, there was a need to have more churches to accomodate the masses (no pun intended).

According to their website, the Pepper Canister church underwent serious conservation works, which included the complete repair of the exterior as well the restoration of the copper cupola, completed in 2010 after three years of work, costing €750,000.

While still used as a place of worship, in recent years it has been added to the list of Dublin's must-visit music venues, with artists such as James Vincent McMorrow, Fiona Regan, The Coronas, and many more performing in this unique and spiritual space.

